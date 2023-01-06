Names of three people Vince McMahon plans to replace in WWE revealed amidst rumors of his return

Vince McMahon could indeed be plotting his way back into WWE, as a recent SEC filing has revealed details of his shocking plans. As reported, McMahon intends to remove three existing board members before regaining control of the company as its chairman.

McMahon wrote two letters to the Board of Directors in December, outlining his desire to get former co-presidents back into the promotion's fold. The latest SEC filing stated that JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Alan M. Wexler, and Jeffrey R. Speed are the current executives who could vacate their positions.

Interestingly enough, Barrios and Wilson were fired in 2020 due to differences with Vince McMahon, who remains a controlling stakeholder despite his resignation in July 2022.

McMahon has seemingly begun the legal steps to facilitate his WWE comeback, as revealed in an excerpt from the filing below.

"On January 5, 2023, the Reporting Person acted by written consent [the "Written Consent"] to remove JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler without cause as directors of the Issuer and to fill such vacancies by electing the Reporting Person, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as directors of the Issuer."

It was also noted that Vince McMahon wishes to return to his previous role as he feels his presence is needed to carry out WWE's potential sale or negotiate any big media deals.

While McMahon isn't expected to interfere with the creative process, several talents and personnel are unsurprisingly concerned about the prospects of working under the 77-year-old veteran again. You can read more about the backstage reactions right here.

Bill Apter isn't surprised about Vince McMahon's alleged attempts to make a WWE return

While the news expectedly caught the WWE locker room off guard, Bill Apter always anticipated Vince McMahon to try and get back to the organization he spent 50 years building.

The legendary journalist has known McMahon for many decades and warned fans that the former boss always accomplishes what he sets out to do. Vince announced his retirement in July last year amidst intense public pressure over multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

As per the most recent WSJ reports, McMahon believes he received bad advice from his close aides regarding stepping away from WWE.

The nature of Mr. McMahon's exit convinced Apter that the controversial figure would eventually look to reclaim his lost power. You can check out what Bill Apter told exclusively to Sportskleeda Wrestling here.

What are your reactions to the latest rumors? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes