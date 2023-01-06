"I knew that wasn't gonna be the end of it" - Wrestling personality opens up on Vince McMahon's WWE return rumors (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's plans to return to WWE.

This week, the Wall Street Journal released a report that the former WWE Chairman was plotting a return to the company. The bulletin stated that McMahon had a majority voting power in the company and informed top management that he was electing himself and two former executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter mentioned that he had known Mr. McMahon for close to four decades. He predicted that if Vince set his mind to something, he would accomplish it.

The veteran journalist added that the wheels of a return were set in motion when rumors emerged that Vince felt like he had received bad advice and relinquished his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE.

"There is no way if Vince McMahon wants something to happen, that it's not going to happen in some way, shape or form. When he came out and said that he was going to retire and got bad advice from people, I knew that wasn't gonna be the end of it." [From 3:22 - 3:43]

You can watch the full video on the link below:

Vince McMahon could be looking to pursue the sale of the company

Vince McMahon feels he needs to be at the helm as WWE's media rights for RAW and SmackDown will be renegotiated soon.

The report claimed that since companies were looking to own content on streaming platforms, McMahon could consider negotiating the sale of the company.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling @WSJ Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE to pursue the sale of the business after his 2022 retirement amid sexual harassment allegations, per @laurenthomas Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE to pursue the sale of the business after his 2022 retirement amid sexual harassment allegations, per @laurenthomas, @WSJ https://t.co/1boIgRxtfY

McMahon had earlier stepped back in July 2022 amidst misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been operating as co-CEOs in his absence, while Triple H took on the creative team as the Chief Content Officer.

How will Mr. McMahon's return impact WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes