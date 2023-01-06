Is Vince McMahon taking over creative from Triple H on return?

Vince McMahon recently shared that he is back on WWE's Board of Directors after resigning less than a year ago. With Triple H now the Head of Creative, some fans are worried that The Game's position as Head of Creative might be in jeopardy.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in July 2022, and this came after investigations of his alleged sexual misconduct against former WWE female employees began. After his exit, his daughter Stephanie McMahon took over as Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Much to fans' delight, The Game not only got the position of Chief Content Officer but also the Head of Creative.

Ever since The King of Kings took over, numerous returns have occurred under his regime. The first premium live event under his management, SummerSlam 2022, was also well-received by fans. This is why the news of McMahon's return has caused some fans to worry that Triple H will be removed from his current position.

In a recent SEC filing, Vince McMahon shared the importance of returning to WWE as Executive Chairman. He also shared that he fully supports the current management team and will continue to do so.

"I want to be very clear that I wholeheartedly believe that WWE has an exceptional management team in place. Stephanie, Nick, Paul, and the rest of the management team have my full and unconditional support, and as Executive Chairman, I would support them to facilitate unified, efficient, and effective decision-making during this important period in the Company’s history."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Vince McMahon says his return to WWE won’t interfere with the management that’s in place Vince McMahon says his return to WWE won’t interfere with the management that’s in place https://t.co/ByXsxWfmVE

From the looks of it, Vince won't be taking Triple H's position as Head of Creative. However, recent events regarding the 77-year-old have proven that the decision may change at any moment.

Top WWE Superstar once said Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as Head of Creative is a breath of fresh air

The 14-time Champion taking over Vince's position was well received not just by fans, but by various superstars as well.

In the past, Seth Rollins expressed that he was excited to have his former rival managing the brand. The Visionary added that despite trusting McMahon, Triple H was a breath of fresh air.

"Very exciting. I've always had a great admiration for him. He's been a mentor of mine for as long as I've been in the company. And so, to have someone in that position that I trust is really awesome. I trusted Vince as well, but to just have a breath of fresh air is really good,"

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon's return will have an effect on the current product of WWE.

Poll : 0 votes