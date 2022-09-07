Top WWE Superstar claims Triple H replacing Vince McMahon is a "breath of fresh air"

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins recently opened up about Triple H assuming creative control in the promotion.

Vince McMahon retired from World Wrestling Entertainment in July this year. Following his departure, it was announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would take over as the company's co-CEOs, while Triple H would head the creative services.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, The Visionary revealed he was excited to see his mentor in a new backstage position. He added that although he trusted the former CEO, Hunter's regime felt refreshing.

"Very exciting. I've always had a great admiration for him. He's been a mentor of mine for as long as I've been in the company. And so, to have someone in that position that I trust is really awesome. I trusted Vince as well, but to just have a breath of fresh air is really good," said Rollins. (27:40 - 28:00)

Hunter was recently promoted to Chief Content Officer, where he is now in charge of supervising creative writing, talent relations, and more.

Seth Rollins shares that the WWE roster is happy about the change

Triple H and The Visionary have a rocky history together. Despite their on-screen differences, it looks like Rollins trusts Hunter's leadership skills.

In the same interview, Rollins revealed that the backstage change was wild and abrupt. But he can't wait to see what the future holds once things settle down.

"Vince was my only boss here for a decade, so it's a wild change over and super abrupt. Which put all of us on our backfoot, Triple H included. I'm very excited to see what the future looks like in 3-6 months once we get all of our bearings, and we know what it's gonna be like working with each other. But I do feel like, there's a lot of excitement from the roster. And that's not a knock on Vince," added The Visionary. (29:14 - 29:40)

Although The Game has only been handling WWE's creative team for just over a month, his reign has seemingly been well-received by fans worldwide. Numerous superstars have returned to the promotion, and weekly shows have also witnessed a spike in ratings.

