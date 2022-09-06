Triple H officially gets another massive promotion and new job title in WWE

WWE has confirmed that Triple H will serve as the 'Chief Content Officer' moving forward. The Game's latest promotion within the company's ranks comes on the heels of him replacing Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative.

Monday Night RAW and SmackDown have witnessed a steady increase in viewership figures since The Game was appointed as the new boss after McMahon's retirement. The former world champion seems to have been rewarded for his recent efforts as he will now have more significant responsibilities in WWE's new era.

His duties as Chief Content Officer will involve supervising creative writing, talent relations, and many other departments behind the scenes. As noted in WWE's official statement below, The Cerebral Assassin will report to co-CEO Nick Khan:

"As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development, and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan."

In addition to the enormous development surrounding Triple H, WWE also confirmed that longtime executive Frank A. Riddick III has been elevated to President & Chief Financial Officer.

Triple H reacts to his WWE promotion

The WWE product has noticeably undergone several positive changes under the new management as fans have backed The Game's creative vision.

As a talent, the 53-year-old veteran has been an essential part of the business for decades and is excited about his new role in WWE. It's not surprising that Paul Levesque was least intimidated by the new job title, as he sounded incredibly confident about making WWE a better organization.

Here's his first reaction following WWE's announcement:

"WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world, and I look forward to this amazing opportunity," said Levesque. "Having spent my entire career in this business, I'm confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world."

What are your opinions on Triple H's promotion? Share them in the comments section below.

Recommended video: 5 WORST WWE WrestleMania main event matches | Roman Reigns, Triple H, Hulk Hogan

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe