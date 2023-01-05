WWE has seen some drastic changes ever since Vince McMahon left the building and handed the power over to different people he trusts. While the difference is evident in the product being put out, it comes with quite a few backstage implications as well. According to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the roster is more at ease, but that doesn't mean it is either a good or a bad thing.

Angle had a good working relationship with Vince McMahon, and the two held each other in high regard. Even following Vince's retirement amid controversial circumstances, the Wrestling Machine took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to Mr. McMahon, thanking him for his contributions to the industry.

Speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle detailed what it was like returning to WWE under new management:

"It was different, definitely. I think everybody is more at ease. With Vince McMahon there, you always gotta be attentive and ready but it's more laid back now which, I'm not saying that's good or bad. It's really neither. Vince is great. He's the master of the business. He knew every facet of it and he was really good for it. He was the best thing that ever happened to the WWE. Unfortunately, he's not doing it anymore. I have a lot of faith in Triple H and Steph to carry the company from here" [0:38 - 1:12]

Kurt Angle recently returned to WWE

Kurt Angle made a recent one-off appearance on the December 9 episode of SmackDown, which marked his 54th birthday. The Olympic Medalist was used as a vehicle to further different storylines. He was seen interacting with Gable Steveson, The Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio, and a bunch of different top stars backstage at the show.

The show concluded with Angle almost getting beat up by the Alpha Academy before Gable Steveson made the save in a milktruck, a callback to Angle's famous 2001 segment. After the show went off the air, a number of stars led by Rey Mysterio sang Happy Birthday to Angle. Triple H even put his booker hat on the shelf to come out and celebrate with the Hall of Famer.

With Angle being on good terms with Triple H and WWE at the moment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a few more televised appearances in the coming months.

