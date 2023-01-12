"Vince McMahon is slowly killing the company"- Twitter reacts to former WWE Champion showing up on NXT after 10 years

Vince McMahon's return to WWE as the Executive Chairman coincided with Jinder Mahal showing up on NXT, which caused a huge uproar on social media. Many fans believe that the 77-year-old is already back to pulling the strings from behind the screen.

Jinder Mahal was last seen on WWE's third brand in 2012. He faced off against Seth Rollins to determine the inaugural NXT Champion. After a 20-minute back-and-forth contest between the two, the Visionary was able to pick up the victory. Mahal soon moved on to the main roster after his defeat against Rollins.

The Indian-origin star returned to WWE's third brand this week on New Year's Evil, aligning himself with Indus Sher by attacking the Creed Brothers. Mahal went on to defeat Julius Creed in his first match on NXT in over a decade.

The Modern Day Maharaja's return to his old hunting ground surprised fans, as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts. The event received a mixed response from fans. While many associated it with Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman, some believe that the 36-year-old could benefit from time on NXT.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' posts:

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#WWENXT Can definitely get behind Jinder Mahal in NXT. Gives him something to do. Can definitely get behind Jinder Mahal in NXT. Gives him something to do. #WWENXT https://t.co/87ibtSzJVW

Daniel @calicloverleaf @Fightful Honestly, him leading a faction of Sanga and Veer is much better than him leading the Bollywood boys @Fightful Honestly, him leading a faction of Sanga and Veer is much better than him leading the Bollywood boys

Johnny P @Hollywoodjohnny @Fightful What a coincidence that he is back based on the current news @Fightful What a coincidence that he is back based on the current news 👀

SolidTerror @SolidTerror @Fightful Jinder vs Breakker could do well I think @Fightful Jinder vs Breakker could do well I think

RickyTikkitavii @tikiitavvii @_denisesalcedo That’s cool af . Digging wwe stars showing up on nxt when it makes sense @_denisesalcedo That’s cool af . Digging wwe stars showing up on nxt when it makes sense

🥷Topofthemorningninja13🥷 @Loneninja013 @WrestlePurists Jinder freaking Mahal. This has Vince hands all over it. Tell me I’m wrong? Let the Fuk Erey. Begin!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @WrestlePurists Jinder freaking Mahal. This has Vince hands all over it. Tell me I’m wrong? Let the Fuk Erey. Begin!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/REhQfMBPeQ

A fan believes Vince McMahon is behind Jinder's move to NXT!

Jinder Mahal became a WWE Champion under Vince McMahon's regime

Jinder Mahal had ups and downs in his main roster run. He was released from the company in 2014. He returned to the global juggernaut in 2016 and soon skyrocketed to the top. Mahal won the WWE Championship in 2017 after defeating Randy Orton.

The Singh Brothers continuously assisted the Indian-origin star during his title reign, which saw him defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. After losing the championship to AJ Styles in November 2017, Mahal was inserted into the United States Championship picture after former champion Dolph Ziggler vacated the title.

The 36-year-old pinned Rusev (aka Miro) at WrestleMania 34 to capture the United States title.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Can we admit that Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win was pretty cool? Can we admit that Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win was pretty cool? https://t.co/Pnvm1nZ9kQ

While rumors about Vince McMahon once again being the head of the creative department are mere speculation at this point, many fans have already started associating Jinder Mahal's move to NXT with the former CEO's return. Only time will tell whose decision it was to bring the Modern Day Maharaja back to the former black-and-old brand.

