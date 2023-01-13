Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in hot water with Japanese promotion over social media posts – Reports

Mercedes Moné has only just begun her new journey in Japan, but it appears that she might have already caught some heat over some of the posts that she has been putting up on her social media pages.

The former WWE Women's Champion made her shocking debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in the Tokyo Dome. Not only did she wow audiences with her appearance, but she also made her feelings known by stating that she wants the IWGP Women's Championship.

Mercedes hasn't featured on NJPW programming since the show, nor is she set to appear at any of the upcoming "New Beginning" events. However, she has been keeping busy, posting pictures of her training with the Sendai Girls.

It's these posts that have landed Mercedes Moné in hot water, as Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Sendai Girls currently work for Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling, a rival to NJPW's sister promotion Stardom.

“There were people talking because of the belief Moné has been promoting Sendai Girls and Tokyo Joshi Pro more than Stardom and the IWGP women’s title. She posted photos from the Sendai Girls Dojo saying she wanted to wrestle women who work for that promotion and Tokyo Joshi Pro. The feeling is that now that she’s with Bushiroad she (should) only be promoting Bushiroad companies in Japan." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer continued:

“When she was in Japan she didn’t go to any Stardom events nor go to the dojo. I don’t know that anyone expected her to, but talking about rival companies and going to the Sendai Girls dojo and it’s just Japanese business and it’s very likely nobody has ever explained that mentality to her. In fact, I doubt they will, because the big numbers for the Tokyo Dome show, while largely attributed to Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, she likely helped as well even though not advertised ahead of time as the word was out.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer elaborated by saying that she might not have been clued into who she should or shouldn't be talking to, but given the huge numbers that Wrestle Kingdom 17 did off the back of her appearance, it's unlikely it will affect her.

Mercedes Moné will challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship in San Jose, California

The anticipation of seeing what Mercedes Moné will do outside of a WWE setting has got fans on the edge of their seats. Not only will she be competing for NJPW on a regular basis, but she might also be one of the company's champions in the near future.

It was confirmed shortly after her confrontation at Wrestle Kingdom 17 that Mercedes will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at the "Battle in the Valley" event on February 18th in San Jose, California.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18!



Watch LIVE in English on FITE!



fite.tv/watch/njpw-bat…



#njbitv #njpw Thank you!Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18!Watch LIVE in English on FITE! Thank you!Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18!Watch LIVE in English on FITE!fite.tv/watch/njpw-bat…#njbitv #njpw https://t.co/xzQTIscwUC

Despite only having Mercedes Moné vs KAIRI advertised, the event sold out, with many people wondering if the show will have to be moved to a bigger venue. After the sell out, NJPW announced that the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will be defended by either Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi as well.

Will you be watching Mercedes Moné's NJPW in-ring debut? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes