WATCH: Saraya gets into a verbal altercation with a fan on AEW Rampage

AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) got into a heated exchange with a fan seated at ringside following her match on Rampage.

The Anti-Diva teamed up with Toni Storm to take on Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade on this week's Friday night show. Storm secured the pinfall victory for the newly turned heel duo after hitting Storm Zero. Post-match, Saraya and Toni Storm humiliated their opponents by spraying "L" on their bodies.

However, as the two stars walked up the entrance ramp to the backstage area, the former WWE Divas Champion got into an argument with a fan.

The latter was heard swearing at the AEW star, who retaliated by flipping the bird and a few words of her own for good measure.

Konnan recently commented on Saraya and Toni Storm's heel turn in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that he was "okay" with Saraya and Toni Storm turning heel as their acts were getting stale in the promotion.

He singled out Storm for some harsh criticism and stated that she has "zero connections with the fans."

"You bring Saraya back, you know, she's like, oh, you know, I've suffered a lot, and I'm back... whatever the f**k she said, and all of a sudden she turns heel. I don't mind it for [Toni] Storm because Storm means absolutely nothing except, she looks very hot and she's a good worker, but she has zero connection with the fans. And Saraya to me, who I like a lot and I always liked in WWE, already seems stale to me. So, I'm okay with them turning heel," Konnan said. [From 20:45 onwards]

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan books The Anti-Diva and Toni Storm and if a potential "originals vs. outsiders" match does come to fruition in AEW somewhere down the line.

