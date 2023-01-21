"She looks very hot" - Konnan reacts to two former WWE Superstars' surprising heel turn in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Toni Storm and Saraya undergoing significant character changes on AEW Dynamite this week.

Storm returned to winning ways on Wednesday night when she defeated Willow Nightingale in a back-and-forth contest. The Anti-Diva played a pivotal role in the outcome, distracting Nightingale to allow the former NXT UK women's champion to pick up a roll-up victory.

The aftermath caught fans off-guard as the two former WWE Superstars launched an attack on Nightingale, thus turning heel in the process.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan praised AEW's decision to turn the duo heel because their characters were getting stale.

The WCW veteran went on to say that he's a fan of both Saraya and Storm, though he feels the latter doesn't resonate with fans:

"You bring Saraya back, you know, she's like, oh, you know, I've suffered a lot, and I'm back... whatever the f**k she said, and all of a sudden she turns heel. I don't mind it for [Toni] Storm because Storm means absolutely nothing except she looks very hot and she's a good worker, but she has zero connection with the fans. And Saraya to me, who I like a lot and I always liked in WWE, already seems stale to me. So I'm okay with them turning heel," Konnan said. [From 20:45 onwards]

Konnan also heaped praise on the bout between Storm and Nightingale:

"I wonder if they're going to turn Britt [Baker], who they treat like a babyface anyways and Jamie Hayter face if that's where they're going. But like I said, I liked this match. You know, Storm's a good worker and Willow [Nightingale] has really improved, so this was way better than most women's matches, which I don't like," he added. [From 21:14 onwards]

You can check out the clip below:

What's next for Saraya and Toni Storm ahead of AEW Revolution 2023?

After a shocking turn of events, Ruby Soho came to the rescue of Willow Nightingale.

With Hikaru Shida already in the mix, it's almost a foregone conclusion that AEW is planning to book a buzzworthy feud between AEW homegrown and outsiders.

It will be interesting to see if the company officially turns Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter babyfaces, as they are the heart and soul of this women's division.

Should Ruby Soho (another outsider) join forces with Saraya and Toni Storm, fans could see blockbuster trios match at AEW Revolution.

