Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence after turning heel on AEW Dynamite 

Saraya stunned fans by turning heel on the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE star broke her silence after the incident on Twitter.

On the January 11, 2023 episode of Dynamite, Saraya and Toni Storm took on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker in a blockbuster tag team match. In what was Saraya's second-ever match in AEW, she ended up on the losing side.

The babyfaces lost after an errant kendo stick provided a distraction to the heels, allowing Jamie Hayter to strike Toni Storm with a huge lariat for the win. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Storm took on Willow Nightingale.

While the former AEW Women's Champion had the upper hand for the majority of the match, a distraction from Saraya on the apron allowed the former WWE star to roll up Willow for the win. In a heel tactic, Storm grabbed Willow's tights during the pin attempt, giving her an illegal advantage over her opponent.

Toni Storm and Saraya solidified their heel turn by attacking Willow post-match. Hikaru Shida stood up on the ramp in confusion as Ruby Soho ran in to make the save. Saraya took to Twitter to break her silence after turning heel.

"Look @shidahikaru doing the opposite of what we want. As per usual" - Saraya tweeted.

Saraya's tag team match on AEW Dynamite was criticized

Despite being the heels, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter were cheered by the Los Angeles crowd at the KIA Forum. WWE veteran Jim Cornette commented on this confusing dynamic.

"Every fan also did not seem to agree that it was Saraya's house because they had chants for the heels when the babyfaces were beating on them and cheers for the heels when they foiled. This wasn't nearly as bad as most AEW women's matches are because most of their best female talent, and Saraya, were in it. But again, the heels are the ones that people are cheering for to win, the babyfaces are the ones that people are against."

Tony Khan seems to be executing an angle where former WWE stars face off against All Elite Wrestling originals. This could also lead to a babyface turn for Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker in the near future.

