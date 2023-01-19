"F**king the babyfaces" - Jim Cornette slams two former female WWE Superstars' recent AEW match

Jim Cornette was far from pleased with the performance of two former WWE stars in a match on AEW Dynamite. The stars in question are Saraya and Toni Storm.

Saraya wrestled in her second-ever AEW match when she teamed up with Toni Storm to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on this week's Dynamite at the KIA Forum. The champion and her partner emerged victorious.

During the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager made an interesting observation about the match,

"Every fan also did not seem to agree that it was Saraya's house because they had chants for the heels when the babyfaces were beating on them and cheers for the heels when they foiled. This wasn't nearly as bad as most AEW women's matches are because most of their best female talent, and Saraya, were in it. But again, the heels are the ones that people are cheering for to win, the babyfaces are the ones that people are against."

Cornette then went on to point out the strange heel-babyface dynamics of the match by drawing a comparison to how fans would have reacted to Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin being in a similar position back in the day.

"And at one point after the break when they came back, Saraya screamed 'this is my house' and Britt Baker reached her leg up and kicked Saraya right in the face and the fans cheered it. Can you imagine if the fans cheered when, I don't know, Triple H hit Austin with a sledgehammer while he was about to say Austin 3:16?....again, the fans chanted for the heels, f**king the babyfaces," Jim Cornette said. (0:30 - 2:05)

Saraya turned heel on AEW Dynamite

Following her loss in the tag team match, Toni Storm took on fellow babyface Willow Nightingale on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former AEW women's champion controlled the match for the majority of the time before Willow Nightingale mounted a comeback. Just as it appeared that she would pick up the win, Saraya got on the apron and provided a distraction.

This allowed Toni Storm to grab the tights and pick up a sneaky win. After the win, Toni Storm and Saraya attacked Willow, turning heel in the process. Ruby Soho ran out to make the save.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes