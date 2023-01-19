AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE Superstar debuts, Saraya (fka Paige) shockingly turns heel, Bryan Danielson defeats returning star

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured six matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite - All-Atlantic Championship Match

Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett came through the crowd and took seats near the ring. Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal battled inside the squared circle, and the champion got two near falls early on. Cassidy was sent outside, and Danhausen and Best Friends joined Jarrett and co.

Lethal was in control during this stage. He stomped on Cassidy, followed by throwing him out to the floor. Lethal then shoved Cassidy's spine into the ring and continued his offense. Inside the ring, a snap suplex got a two-count for Lethal. The latter went to the top rope for an elbow drop, but Cassidy kept rolling around the ring.

The champion came back into the match by slamming Lethal's head on the turnbuckle and hitting the Stundog Millionaire. He got a two-count via a DDT. OC went to the rope, but Jay Lethal countered with Lethal Combination. He hit the move soon after, however, Cassidy rolled out of the ring.

After outside interference, Cassidy managed to connect with the Orange Punch to retain his title on Dynamite.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Satnam Singh came in and looked to chokeslam Best Friends. But Sonjay Dutt stopped him and did the same with Jeff Jarrett. Orange Cassidy mocked Dutt as the heels walked away.

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin and Nick Jackson started the match respectively. After a brief back-and-forth, both stars came to a standstill. Dante got a kick in as Matt Jackson tagged in. Top Flight got in some tags to keep up the momentum. The Young Bucks returned the favor with some quick tag team offense.

Nick Jackson and Dante Martin were the legal men. The latter was kept in The Bucks' corner. Matt Jackson tagged in and continued his team's assault on Dante. Nick got back in and hit a series of leg drops before getting in Darius Martin's face on the apron. Dante Martin looked to make the tag to Darius, but The Young Bucks took him out on the apron.

Nick and Matt continued their tag team assault on Dante and got a two-count from a frog splash. Dante finally tagged in Darius and he unloaded with multiple chops. He hit a Spanish Fly and a suicide dive on The Young Bucks. Darius Martin hit a diving crossbody drop for a two-count.

After a brief exchange between the two teams, Dante Martin took Nick Jackson to the outside. Top Flight hit a powerbomb/nosedive combination move on Matt for a two-count, but Nick saved the match. The Young Bucks connected with The Briscoe Brothers' Doomsday Device, but Dante Martin broke up the pin. He went for a suicide dive and got taken out.

Towards the end of the match, Nick and Matt Jackson went for the BTE Trigger, but Darius avoided it and got the pinfall victory with a rollup cover.

Result: Top Flight def. The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

The Gunns and The Acclaimed segment on AEW Dynamite

The Gunns said that The Acclaimed embarrassed them last week. The champions finally came out to interrupt Colten and Austin Gunn. Max Caster took shots at The Gunns with his trademark rap.

The two teams confronted each other before battling in the middle of the ring. Billy Gunn stopped the fight as the heels walked away from the ring. Gunn then said that next week there will be a "family therapy" session on AEW Dynamite.

Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Jake Hager charged at Ricky Starks to start the match. He wore the purple cap and mocked Starks. The Absolute fought back with a dropkick and wore Hager's cap. The former WWE Superstar was sent to the outside, but he took Starks out at the ringside area. 2point0 got some cheap shots on Ricky Starks.

Hager continued his domination and hit a vicious chop. He then hit a belly-to-belly suplex and told 2point0 to bring out a table. Starks looked to make a comeback, but Hager stopped him in his tracks. The Absolute unloaded on the corner, but Hager looked to hit a powerbomb, which Starks avoided.

Starks then hit a spring body drop before dropping Hager with a DDT for a two-count. After a brief distraction from JAS members, Ricky Starks managed to connect with the spear on Jake Hager to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jericho Appreciation Society members came down to the ring, but Starks ran through the crowd to end the segment.

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared in the middle of the ring. Bandido looked for a handshake, but Bryan Danielson kicked him instead. He then continued his mat-based offense on his opponent. Danielson trapped Bandido's knees and stomped on them.

The latter held Danielson's arm and got a series of near-falls before the former WWE Superstar got up and hit a headbutt. Bandido then hit a stalling hip toss as Bryan Danielson escaped outside. The former continued his onslaught and hit two suicide dives. Danielson avoided another high-flying as Bandido crashed and burned inside the ring.

The American Dragon was in control during this phase of the match. He hung Bandido upside down on the turnbuckle and kicked him multiple times. After a brief back-and-forth, both men were down on the mat. The two exchanged chops before Danielson continued with his kicks. Bandido hit a thrust kick and followed it up with a delayed vertical suplex.

Bandido looked to hit a high-flying move on Danielson, but the latter got his knees up. He then applied the Labelle Lock, and Bandido reached the ropes after much trouble. The two stars got in near-falls and looked exhausted inside the squared circle. Bandido was sent outside, and Danielson followed it up with a jumping knee.

Towards the end of the match, Bandido hit the 21-Plex, but only got a two-count. He then rocked Danielson with a thrust kick. After a brief exchange, Bryan Danielson hit a Busaiku Knee to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Bandido on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, MJF appeared on Titantron and claimed that people don't respect him.

He then cut a vague promo about not even a dragon being able to face a monster behind a mask.

Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm battled in the middle of the ring. Storm applied a side headlock as Willow powered out of it. She got a one-count after hitting a crossbody drop. Storm looked for a handshake with Willow but ended up slapping her instead.

Toni Storm hit a hip attack to send Willow Nightingale on the outside. Hikaru Shida and Saraya argued at ringside. Storm continued her momentum and targeted Willow's neck. The latter came back into the match with a lariat and followed it up with a spinebuster for a two-count. She then looked to hit a dropkick from the middle rope, but Storm dodged it.

Storm then hit a hip attack in the corner and hit a DDT for a two-count. Willow Nightingale recovered and hit a cannonball for a two-count. Saraya came up on the apron and distracted Willow and it allowed Toni Storm to pick up the pinfall victory with a rollup cover.

Result: Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Saraya and Storm attacked Willow before Ruby Soho came in for the save.

The newly turned heels looked proud of themselves as Soho looked confused inside the ring with their actions.

Darby Allin (c) vs. Kushida on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

Both men tried to get the upperhand early on. Kushida locked Darby Allin in a hammerlock before Allin did the same. The champion dropped the challenger down with a shoulder tackle and got a one-count. Kushida came back with a dropkick as the action spilled to the outside.

Kushida was thrown to the barricades and his head slammed onto the steel structure. Inside the ring, Kushida recovered and continued his offense. At one point in the match, Darby Allin took out Kushida's entourage on the outside before the former WWE Superstar viciously attacked Allin's shoulder.

Kushida hit a palm strike on Allin and got a two-count. He then applied a submission move, twisting the champion's shoulder. After a back-and-forth, Darby Allin hit the Scorpion Death Drop as both men were down on the mat. He then hit some palm strikes before being taken out by Kushida. The latter continued his assault on Allin's shoulder.

Darby Allin looked to hit shotgun dropkick, but Kushida avoided it and locked in the juji gatame. He then applied a hoverboard lock as Kushida entourage handed Sting a white towel. Allin fought out of Kushida's submission and hit the Last Supper to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Darby Allin retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

