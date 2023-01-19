Two-time WWE Divas Champion possibly turns heel on AEW Dynamite

Following the clash between Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale during tonight's AEW Dynamite, it appeared as though Saraya had turned heel.

Saraya and Toni Storm appeared to have entirely new attitudes during the promo segment ahead of the match. They appeared to poke fun at AEW's "homegrown girls" when referring to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, which went against their alignment as babyfaces.

Willow and Storm clashed in a competitive and physical match. In fact, Storm wrestled with greater spite and even won the match thanks to a handful of tights. Saraya cemented their heelish demeanor with a post-match attack on Willow Nightingale.

The beat-down was only halted when another former WWE star, Ruby Soho, made her way to make the save. Saraya appeared shocked that Soho had sided with Willow, exclaiming "are you kidding me".

Willow and Ruby recently teamed up to face TayJay in a Street Fight. The match was bloody and brutal. Willow and Anna Jay were involved in a scary powerbomb spot that went wrong, sending the former through the table tailbone first and Anna Jay to crash on the hard floor seemingly unprotected.

Ruby scored the pin in that bout, landing 'Destination Unknown' to Tay Conti on thumbtacks for the win.

