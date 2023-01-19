Darby Allin retains TNT Championship against debuting former WWE Superstar on Dynamite

The main event of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite featured Darby Allin putting his TNT title on the line. He wrestled former WWE Superstar Kushida. This was the first time the two faced each other.

Ever since Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe for the TNT title, he has been issuing open challenges for the championship. His first title defense was against Mike Bennett.

After his successful title defense, he competed and won against Juice Robinson last week on AEW Rampage. Following his triumphant title win, it was announced that he would be wrestling Kushida on Dynamite.

Darby Allin walked out to the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Both Allin and Kushida put on a tough battle. The main game plan of the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was to force the champion to submit.

Throughout the match, he tried to lock in the Hoverboard submission at every chance he got, but somehow Darby Allin managed to counter the move every time.

Towards the end of the match, the Japanese star had the Hoverboard submission move locked, but once again, Allin countered it, and this time around, he rolled-up the former WWE Superstar to get a pinfall victory.

Following the match, Kushida shook hands with the champion and wanted to have a rematch with Allin sometime down the road.

What was your reaction to the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

