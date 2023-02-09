"One of the worst segments of the year" - Disco Inferno blasts two former WWE Superstars' act on AEW TV

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has heavily criticized a backstage segment on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The latest edition of the Wednesday night show saw Jamie Hayter face The Bunny in a championship eliminator. After a relatively short match, the champion picked up the victory after hitting the Hayterade.

Shortly after, Saraya and Toni Storm appeared for an interview with Renee Paquette backstage. The Anti-Diva said that the duo was not in All Elite Wrestling to make friends and wanted to "take over."

The heel duo then called Leva Bates to their side and launched an assault on the AEW star. Saraya and Toni Storm then used a spray can and marked "L" on Bates' body, as they did with the Renegade Sisters on Rampage.

Disco Inferno didn't like the segment one bit and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

"One of the worst segments of the year so far. #AEWDynamite #saraya #tonistorm," tweeted Disco Inferno.

It has been widely speculated that Tony Khan could be looking to book an "outsider vs. originals" feud for the women's division. Saraya and Storm's recent actions only add more weight to that assumption.

It will be interesting to see who opposes the two former WWE Superstars in the coming weeks in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

