What injury does Jamie Hayter have? Reason why she lost her title at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Jamie Hayter suffered a terrible loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. The 28-year-old pro wrestler lost her Women’s World Championship to former best friend Toni Storm. Her loss didn’t sit well with many fans who criticized Tony Khan’s booking. However, there’s more to it than what the fans saw.

Jamie Hayter lost the world title because she is dealing with multiple legitimate injuries, including one to her shoulder. The top star injured herself in the buildup to Double or Nothing. Fightful’s Sean Sapp originally reported on Hayter’s injury during his YouTube show a couple of days ago.

“Jamie Hayter is hurt. She is hurt. I’m thinking this division looks categorically different in 5 days. I see the winds of change coming here and I think we’re in for some major change in this division,” according to the journalist.

It was previously stated that Hayter was planning to defend her title despite her injury at the May 28th premium live event. The match went on as planned thought the company made it short to protect the champion and let her safely drop the championship to her opponent.

Tony Khan confirmed that her employee was hurt during a media call. Khan said the promotion had been referencing her injury on TV for the past several weeks. He also heaped praise on Hayter for being a fighting champion.

Jamie Hayter loses women’s title at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Hayter was the victim of a coordinated attack by The Outcasts before her match against Toni Storm at AEW’s latest pay-per-view event. The champion tried to hit back but was caught in the eyes with spray paint.

The match began and Toni Storm immediately began to work on the injured champion. Hikaru Shida arrived to make the save for Hayter, but the intervention worked in Storm’s favor who used her finisher to defeat the champion.

It remains to be seen if AEW will address Hayter’s injury on Dynamite next week.

How would you rate the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes