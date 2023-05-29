Huge upset at Double or Nothing 2023, top AEW Champion dethroned

A top AEW Champion surprisingly suffered defeat at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star is none other than Jamie Hayter.

The 28-year-old star became the AEW Women's Champion by defeating Toni Storm at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view. Since then, Hayter had successfully defended her title on four different occasions.

On the February 8th, 2023 episode of Dynamite, the Women's World Champion wrestled The Bunny in a one-on-one match. She seemingly suffered an arm injury during the match.

Since then, she has not been wrestling as often. A few weeks ago, The Outcasts attacked her backstage re-igniting her injury. Despite her weak arm, Hayter accepted Toni Storm's challenge to defend her title at Double or Nothing.

Before the match, Saraya and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts attacked the women's champion. After she was beaten up, Toni Storm rushed in to steal the win, but was unsuccessful.

The British wrestler put up a tough fight. She also got some help from her friend Britt Baker but unfortunately, all their efforts went in vain. Storm targetted her injured arm and in the end, hit a piledriver to pick up the pinfall victory.

Toni Storm becomes the first wrestler to become a two-time AEW Women's Champion.

