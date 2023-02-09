AEW star possibly injured on Dynamite 

During the February 8th, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, a Women's World Championship eliminator match between The Bunny and Jamie Hayter took place. It ended suddenly, causing some fans to speculate whether The Bunny might have been hurt.

During the match, after The Bunny's landing from an exploder seemed to be off, the match abruptly ended with Jamie Hayter delivering her finishing move, the Hayterade.

AEW has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but many are hopeful that The Bunny is okay and that the finish was simply a precautionary measure.

The Bunny's absence would be a significant loss for All Elite Wrestling, as she is a standout performer and a fan favorite. Her contributions to the women's division and her impact on the sport cannot be overstated.

After the match, Rene interviewed Toni Storm and Saraya, who both criticized AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and labeled her as a loser. Suddenly, Saraya called Leva Bates over and launched an attack on her.

They then proceeded to spray-paint her. Saraya declared that their intention was not to make friends but rather to conquer and take over the All Elite women's division.

