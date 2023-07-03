Major AEW star possibly spoils their return at All In

AEW's next major event will mark its highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom. The second-ever All In event will take place at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023, and one star may have spoiled their big return on the show.

The star in question is former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. She last competed in a title match against Toni Storm at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Despite sustaining an injury, Hayter tried her best to emerge victorious. However, she came up short against Storm.

Hayter hasn't been seen since the Las Vegas pay-per-view, with many people speculating that if she doesn't come back over the summer, she will most likely return to the company at Wembley Stadium.

Those speculations may be true, as Jamie Hayter might have mistakenly spoiled the surprise. The former AEW Women's World Champion posted a promotional poster for All In 2023 on her Instagram story, fuelling the rumors about her comeback in London.

You can view a screenshot of her story in the tweet below:

The poster Hayter put on her Instagram story also featured the likes of Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and the House of Black. While no matches have been announced for the high-profile show, it's safe to assume that most top names of the company will appear on the August 27 show.

AEW All In has already broken a lot of records

Most wrestling fans who attended the first All In event in 2018 may not have expected the show's second edition to be held in front of nearly 70,000 people. However, that's exactly what looks to be happening this year.

AEW's UK debut is just under two months away. It has already broken numerous records, including one that places it in the same league as one of the highest-grossing WrestleMania events that WWE has held.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All In now has the largest paid attendance figure for a wrestling event since WWE WrestleMania 32, which took place in 2016.

Meltzer added that there is a large margin between WrestleMania 32 and AEW's Wembley event, but that doesn't make the achievement any less impressive.

