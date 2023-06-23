AEW All In reaches huge milestone behind major WrestleMania record - reports

We are a little over two months away from AEW's debut in the United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium for the second-ever All In event, and it has already reached a huge milestone.

The event is set to not just be AEW's biggest event by some margain, but one of the biggest wrestling events of all time as tickets have been flying off the shelves.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on how well the tickets are selling, where he revealed that All In has reached a huge milestone.

"All In at press time is at about 66,500 paid and about $8.35 million at Wembley Stadium. It is now the largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show since WrestleMania in 2016, which is the all-time record and would be difficult for this show to break, but not impossible." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dirt Sheet Radio @DirtSheetRadio At press time, AEW All In is at ~66,500 tickets paid and with an $8.35 million gate at Wembley Stadium.



It is now the second largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show in history.



The largest since WrestleMania in 2016, which is the all-time record. At press time, AEW All In is at ~66,500 tickets paid and with an $8.35 million gate at Wembley Stadium. It is now the second largest paid attendance for a pro wrestling show in history. The largest since WrestleMania in 2016, which is the all-time record. https://t.co/ZpQJ8SuxG0

WrestleMania 32 took place in 2016 and it was said to have had an attendance of over 101,000 people. However, the actual paying audience for the event came in at just over 80,000.

At the time of writing, All In also sits in second place behind WWE Summerslam 1992 as the highest attended wrestling event in the history of the United Kingdom, with the 1992 event being seen by an estimated 80,000 people. However, the AEW event has already doubled the live gate of Summerslam 1992 in revenue.

A former WWE Superstar could be getting involved with AEW All In

Given how big of a wrestling fan AEW president Tony Khan is, there is bound to be some level of homage to Summerslam 1992 at All In due to how significant the WWE event is to the history of wrestling in the United Kingdom.

The main event of the 1992 show was Bret Hart vs The British Bulldog for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and it seems like All Elite Wrestling are interested in bringing someone on board who has a link to that match.

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (Summerslam ‘92 · Japan Release) Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (Summerslam ‘92 · Japan Release) 🌟 https://t.co/WYrKD19m7c

That someone is the British Bulldog's son Davey Boy Smith Jr., who was part of the WWE roster between 2006 and 2011, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Smith Jr. never appeared on TV during his second stint with the company.

Are you excited for AEW All In? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes