Former WWE star rumored to make his AEW debut at All In - reports

AEW All In is gearing up to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events in the history of the sport. Naturally, fans want to see some major debuts at the pay-per-view, and according to reports, third-generation star Davey Boy Smith Jr. might make his debut at the event.

Smith Jr. is the son of the legendary British Bulldog, and as fans of the late WWE Hall of Famer know, he notably defeated Bret Hart in 1992's SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium. Due to this, fans have been speculating that the 37-year-old will make his AEW debut.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this could very well be the case.

“There’s been a lot of speculation regarding Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Wembley Stadium show just for an appearance stemming back to the most famous match ever held in the stadium with his father beating his uncle, Bret Hart, for the IC title. As of this moment, he hasn’t been talked to about it. It’s basically if AEW thinks it’s something they want on the show.”

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Tony Khan should book Davey Boy Smith Jr. for Wembley Stadium. Continue the legacy. Tony Khan should book Davey Boy Smith Jr. for Wembley Stadium. Continue the legacy.

Another former WWE star that many fans have clamored for to make his debut during All In is the legendary Goldberg. While fans naturally would want to see him take on Wardlow or Powerhouse Hobbs, Ryback took to social media to request a match with the veteran at the pay-per-view.

Missed out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Despite his rumored AEW debut, Davey Boy Smith Jr. might still end up returning to WWE

While The British Bulldog had a lengthy run with WWE and even captured singles championship, Smith Jr. spent only a few years in the promotion but became a tag team champion on two occasions with Tyson Kidd.

During an interview on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast, Smith Jr. shared how he was open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion if the option was on the table.

"If there’s an opportunity to go back to WWE if there’s an actual direction for me, then, you know, I think that there’s still some — definitely some mileage and some great stuff that they can do with me there and I would like to just — sometimes, gotta be the right timing." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

FITE @FiteTV



#RicFlairsLastMatch @MLW is represented here in our next match as Davey Boy Smith Jr. makes his way to the ring. .@MLW is represented here in our next match as Davey Boy Smith Jr. makes his way to the ring.#RicFlairsLastMatch https://t.co/kwC9TAwKVo

It remains to be seen if Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s rumored AEW appearance will be a once-off or whether he might end up being signed to the promotion. Either way, the third-generation star has many options.

Poll : 0 votes