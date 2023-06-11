AEW is in the midst of potentially the most exciting time in the young promotion's existence. Former WWE star Ryback has hinted at signing with the Jacksonville-based company and has expressed his desire to face off against one of wrestling's biggest icons.

The Big Guy recently revealed that he would soon be medically cleared to return to the ring for the first time since 2018. To make matters even more exciting, he challenged Goldberg to a retirement match.

His latest tweet took this potential bout to the next level. Ryback shared a short video on the social media platform, which consists of a match graphic of himself and Goldberg with the All In logo in the foreground and the British flag in the background.

"Feed Me Goldberg! Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunder will never be fulfilled!" tweeted Ryback.

Whether this match comes to fruition remains to be seen, as there has been no public communication from AEW's side. Nonetheless, many fans would love to see this dream contest become a reality, and Ryback's latest tweet will certainly drum up even more anticipation.

All In is set to be AEW's biggest event to date

All In 2018 is recognized by many as the most important independent wrestling show of all time. AEW's upcoming pay-per-view of the same name is set to hold similar significance for the company.

The event will take place in London, England, on August 27. Despite this being the promotion's first trip across the pond, the company booked out the massive Wembley Stadium and is exceeding all expectations in terms of ticket sales.

The event has already set the company's attendance and revenue records. With so much time to go, more tickets are expected to be sold once more details are revealed about the show. Regardless, this looks to be a gamble that is paying off for Tony Khan's promotion.

