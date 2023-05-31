Ex-WWE star challenges Goldberg to a retirement match

When WCW star Goldberg burst onto the scene in WWE in 2003, he immediately made an impact. He vanquished all opponents that came his way, including the likes of The Rock, Chris Jericho, and even, Triple H.

Cut to late 2012, and ex-WWE star Ryback became incredibly popular among the masses, who saw similarities between him and Goldberg. The "Feed Me More" chants were very over during his feud with then-WWE Champion CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar's win over Ryback inside Hell in a Cell slowed his main event run, while the latter was still a rising star. However, the former Intercontinental Champion did challenge for the belt a few more times, even briefly working as a "Paul Heyman Guy" and revisiting his feud with CM Punk a year later in 2013.

Now, Ryback has issued a challenge to Goldberg via Twitter, revealing that he is open to a return to the squared circle. The 41-year-old was released by the global juggernaut promotion in 2016, after which he wrestled on the independent circuit for another two more years, before retiring.

"I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback #Hungry #FeedMeMore," Ryback wrote.

During his WWE stint, he won the prestigious Intercontinental Championship in 2015, in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match for the belt.

Goldberg made headlines recently for calling out the Stamford-based promotion for allegedly not giving the Hall of Famer a promised retirement match.

What Goldberg had to say about his last WWE match against Roman Reigns

Last month, Goldberg disclosed that Vince McMahon had promised him a proper retirement match after his Saudi Arabia contest against Roman Reigns.The revelation came during an interview with Adam Carriker on 93.7:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said.

Meanwhile, another ex-WWE star, Matt Cardona, has also challenged Goldberg to a match. The fans, however, believe the former Universal Champion probably should wrestle a current RAW Superstar. Read more here.

