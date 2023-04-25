"Somebody book this!" - Released WWE Superstar challenges Goldberg to return match

Goldberg recently made headlines when he claimed WWE owed him a retirement match. After making a "deal with the devil," and ultimately putting over Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, the Hall of Famer's contract expired.

As it turns out, the former WWE Universal Champion had a verbal agreement with Vince McMahon that the company would book his final match after wrestling The Tribal Chief. Now, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has officially called out the Hall of Famer for a fight.

While signed to the global juggernaut company, Cardona held several titles. His last singles title win was in the opening match of WrestleMania 32, where he defeated six other prominent names, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, to capture the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter claiming that someone should book a blockbuster match between him and Goldberg. The 37-year-old IMPACT Wrestling star has an incredible fanbase, and the pairing is interesting, to say the least.

"I’d love to. Come on @Goldberg! Let’s go! Somebody book this! Cardona vs. Goldberg!!!" wrote Matt Cardona, in response to a fan asking whether he was going to retire the Hall of Famer.

Goldberg's original WWE retirement storyline idea

After the Hall of Famer spoke out about Vince McMahon being unable to keep up his end of the bargain regarding a retirement match, Andrew Zarian touched on the original plans for Goldberg's retirement storyline on the Mat Men Pod. He revealed that Paul Heyman was working on it:

"This story is interesting because Vince [McMahon] told him that he could have a proper retirement in the company and Paul Heyman was working on it. Apparently the idea was good. He liked Heyman’s idea, and Vince’s scandal happened and it put the kibosh on everything,” he said. "Same time this was happening you heard the story that Brock was p*ssed off, Brock left, then the TV-14 stuff was going on." [H/T: ITR]

It remains to be seen when, where and against whom Goldberg will ultimately have his retirement match. The former WWE Universal Champion last wrestled Roman Reigns in February 2022.

