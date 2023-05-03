"Both these matches can be money" - Fans react to 37-year-old WWE star's issues with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE last year against Roman Reigns and made headlines recently regarding his contract status and how he is "owed" a retirement match after a handshake deal with Vince McMahon. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, remains the most dominant superstar on the roster today.

A recent post on Twitter brushed up fans' memory of the issues Matt Riddle has had with the two legends in the past.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Remember when Matt Riddle came to NXT and immediately had heat with Brock Lesnar & Goldberg? Remember when Matt Riddle came to NXT and immediately had heat with Brock Lesnar & Goldberg? 😭 https://t.co/halDN5OotN

The former United States Champion once criticized Goldberg for his limited in-ring ability in a series of tweets on Twitter, and the latter took offense, blocking Riddle. The two ultimately buried the hatchet after a few drinks during a plane ride from Saudi Arabia. Despite the Original Bro's intention being for him to wrestle the WCW legend eventually, the bout never materialized.

With the same intention, Matt Riddle once made a bold statement that he would retire Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast reportedly asked the RAW Superstar to stop tagging him, or even mentioning his name because, as far as Lesnar was concerned, they would never work together.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

CotySJ 🌻 - Go See A Movie, Bitch! @CotySJ1 @patricktheheel “Hey I just got a gig with WWE! Let me immediately put my foot in my mouth and piss off two guys with a direct line to Vince McMahon!” @patricktheheel “Hey I just got a gig with WWE! Let me immediately put my foot in my mouth and piss off two guys with a direct line to Vince McMahon!”

Ulysses Ventura (he/him) 🔴🌙 @UlyssesVentura @patricktheheel He told no lies about Goldberg yet had to issue a corporate mandated apology for trash talking a "legend" @patricktheheel He told no lies about Goldberg yet had to issue a corporate mandated apology for trash talking a "legend"

Kennedy Goodman @PinnacleEnder @patricktheheel It’s sad because both these matches can be money. Also weird to see Brock side with Big Bill on something @patricktheheel It’s sad because both these matches can be money. Also weird to see Brock side with Big Bill on something

🥷Kaijuninja13🥷 @Loneninja013 @patricktheheel I may be in the minority. But I can’t stand the goof. He just doesn’t gel with me. @patricktheheel I may be in the minority. But I can’t stand the goof. He just doesn’t gel with me. 😠😑 https://t.co/9AhMA0gMrn

Matt Riddle made a name for himself in WWE despite the initial struggles. His tag team partnership with Randy Orton and subsequent feud with Seth Rollins helped build a good relationship with the fans.

Still, one can't help but think of why a match between him and either of the legends can't happen at this point, especially Brock Lesnar, considering the latter is still active on the roster.

The Beast and Riddle briefly met at the Royal Rumble last year. After making it to the final four, Brock ended up eliminating the 37-year-old star en route to winning the marquee battle royal for the second time in his career.

What are Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar up to heading into WWE Backlash?

While Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will wrestle in a first-time-ever one-on-one match in Puerto Rico, Matt Riddle will team up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era What match are you most looking forward to at Backlash?! What match are you most looking forward to at Backlash?! https://t.co/TFl5JSQzB8

