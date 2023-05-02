WWE Superstar wants to vanquish Brock Lesnar before chasing the World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar is now embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, one that seems to have dropped into WWE programming out of nowhere, but immediately elicited a positive reaction from fans. The American Nightmare now has only one thing on his mind before he can think about chasing titles: Conquering the Beast.

The 10-time world champion is one of the most 'protected' stars on the roster and is arguably the most terrifying of the bunch. Cody Rhodes is hoping to bounce back from his devastating loss in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The former AEW VP recently appeared on ComicBook Nation to discuss a variety of topics, including the new World Heavyweight Championship and his title aspirations. Despite being drafted to WWE RAW, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner still wants to dethrone Roman Reigns.

While talking about the possibility of chasing the new "Big Gold" belt on the red brand, Cody Rhodes brought up his match at the upcoming WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, stating:

"And I try not to get into the discussion on it because it’s more one of those things where in my mind, the goal hasn’t changed (winning the titles from Roman Reigns) but also other things are gonna come up. You’re gonna confront new — gosh, I can’t believe I’m gonna say this word — ‘adversity,’ and for me right now, that’s Brock Lesnar more than anything so, I can’t even think about that beautiful belt that Triple H showed until I’m able to do something that very few people could ever do. Get into the ring with The Beast. Not just survive, but win." [16:11 - 16:39]

Veteran on a major issue during the segment between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Much like their earlier segment during the buildup, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes met in the ring surrounded by a whole lot of security guards. The American Nightmare's blindsided attack, albeit brief, had the Beast back off.

Vince Russo commented on the booking decision, blasting the creative and questioning why the most feared athlete in combat sports would choose not to retaliate:

"Bro, here's all I know. Think of this. Brock Lesnar is in a bar, okay? Somebody comes from behind him, who he never sees, clocks Brock in the nose and cuts his nose; Brock is bleeding. The next thing you see is Brock backing up and walking to the back. In what world is that happening?" (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is seemingly the top pick to main event WWE Backlash, along with the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

