Cody Rhodes recently confirmed that his goal is still to dethrone Roman Reigns despite his loss at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned from injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare squared off against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief, who picked up the victory following interference from Solo Sikoa.

In a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Rhodes stated that his main goal is still the same, which is to win Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The goal is the same is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer and as a wrestler. I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. (...) But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders. And it's the biggest match that WWE could do," he said. [12:52 - 13:23]

However, the 37-year-old Monday Night RAW star believes it will not be easy to get his rematch against the leader of The Bloodline.

"But it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. So, the goal is the same for me and I just have to kind of see it through and do the work," Rhodes added. [13:24 - 13:35]

Another WWE star could beat Roman Reigns and become world champion before Cody Rhodes, according to Dutch Mantell. Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was supposed to team up with Brock Lesnar to face The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

However, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked Rhodes before the match started. The American Nightmare later challenged Lesnar to a one-on-one match at Backlash. The two superstars will square off for the first time ever next Saturday in Puerto Rico.

Check out five possible opponents for Cody Rhodes after Brock Lesnar here.

Please credit ComicBook Nation and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes