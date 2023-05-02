5 Opponents for Cody Rhodes after Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Beast took out the American Nightmare with an F5 before their scheduled main event tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the April 3, 2023, episode of the red brand.

Brock Lesnar showed up in an interesting outfit on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The Beast was taken out by a surprise attack from the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner. Cody delivered a hard right hand on Lesnar that cut his nose open.

The two superstars will meet at Backlash this Saturday in Brock Lesnar’s first match since he defeated Omos at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Cody is bound to move to a new opponent after Lesnar.

Having said that, let’s take a look at five opponents that could work with the American Nightmare after the May 6th premium live event.

#1. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins welcomed Cody back into the WWE fold with a great match at WrestleMania 38. The two had a terrific trilogy culminating with a five-star match inside Hell in a Cell 2022.

WWE could once again put the two together in a feud. The company could even have the two compete for the new World Heavyweight Championship in the tournament finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

#2. GUNTHER

GUNTHER nearly went the distance at the Men’s Royal Rumble before Cody eliminated him. The Ring General and the rest of the Imperium were drafted to RAW. With Cody also part of the red brand, the two could again battle it out.

Cody previously expressed interest in squaring off in a one-on-one match against GUNTHER. The American Nightmare said he would love to wrestle the Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship in GUNTHER’s home nation of Europe.

#3. Bronson Reed

The former JONAH was made exclusive to the red brand on night 2 of WWE Draft 2023. He is set to compete in a triple-threat match against defending champion Austin Theory and challenger Bobby Lashley for the United States Title at Backlash.

Bronson Reed is someone Cody Rhodes could feud with after he takes care of business with Brock Lesnar this Saturday. The former, on the other hand, could benefit to a great extent by working with a top babyface in Cody Rhodes.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he lost a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. He reportedly has an undisclosed injury and isn’t expected to wrestle for the next couple of weeks.

The Scottish Warrior was drafted to RAW during Night 1 of the draft last Friday on SmackDown. WWE could have him turn heel upon returning to the squared circle and put him in a feud with Cody Rhodes.

#5. Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn may not be the most popular name on this list, but he has great potential. The former professional rugby league footballer honed his craft in NXT. He was declared a free agent after Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023.

Free agency allows him to appear either on RAW or SmackDown. The Australian could set up a feud with Cody Rhodes by costing him a match. This could be an excellent way to build credibility as a legitimate threat to the WWE roster.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book Cody Rhodes after his feud with Brock Lesnar.

