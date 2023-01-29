Cody Rhodes doesn't want to wrestle 35-year-old WWE star ever again

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that he does not want to wrestle WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther again.

Rhodes returned to in-ring action last night at the Royal Rumble premium live event after nearly seven months of absence due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 30 and lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating the number one entrant Gunther to win the bout.

Although they never had a one-on-one match, Rhodes and Gunther had a fierce battle at the Royal Rumble. After winning the contest, The American Nightmare noted in an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive that The Ring General is a tough individual. Rhodes added that he prefers not to face the Intercontinental Champion again.

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said. [1:10 - 1:17]

Cody Rhodes apologized to the WWE Universe after winning the Royal Rumble Match

In April 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after several years of absence. However, he suffered a legit injury two months later that sidelined him for nearly seven months before making his triumphant return at Royal Rumble a few hours ago.

In the same interview with Digital Exclusive, The American Nightmare apologized to fans after winning the Royal Rumble Match.

"I'm blessed. I got two returns in one year. I really, if I can take a second to say I'm real sorry. I didn't mean to get hurt, and it was stupid. And I was glad I was able to wrestle. I don't know how. I know people, I apologize because this could've happened earlier, and I was moving forward, but it's a setback that was really positive for my life because now I can do everything right. I'm entering the prime of my career. Gotta be responsible," he said. [1:20 - 1:45]

