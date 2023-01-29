"I'm real sorry" - Cody Rhodes apologizes after winning the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes apologized after winning the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match a few hours ago.

After several years of absence, Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last April. However, he suffered a pectoral injury two months later that sidelined him for nearly seven months. However, The American Nightmare returned last night to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the Royal Rumble match, Rhodes apologized for getting injured two months following his return last year.

"I'm blessed. I got two returns in one year. I really, if I can take a second to say I'm real sorry. I didn't mean to get hurt, and it was stupid. And I was glad I was able to wrestle. I don't know how. I know people, I apologize because this could've happened earlier, and I was moving forward, but it's a setback that was really positive for my life because now I can do everything right. I'm entering the prime of my career. Gotta be responsible," he said. [1:20 - 1:45]

Checkout the entire video down below:

Cody Rhodes is one of several superstars who made their return in the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 matches. Check out the full list here.

Cody Rhodes suffered a new injury at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes entered the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match at number 30. He lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating the Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the bout.

In his interview with Digital Exclusive, The American Nightmare disclosed that he popped his eardrum at the Premium Live Event.

"Don't tell anyone. Don't put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums. So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough and it's a beautiful moment," he said. [2:53 - 3:02]

WWE @WWE



Congratulations to the undeniable A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes , you EARNED it. A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble.Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. https://t.co/v4YBiLYE2M

Cody Rhodes sent a hidden message to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, after winning the Royal Rumble match. Watch the clip here.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit WWE Digital Exclusive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes