[Watch] Cody Rhodes' hidden message to his late father Dusty Rhodes after winning the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant WWE return by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Post-match, Cody was spotted sending a heartfelt message to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, while celebrating his win inside the ring.

The American Nightmare had a short message for Dusty as he paid tribute to The American Dream in the best way possible.

" I did it dad," said Cody Rhodes.

Watch Rhodes' post-match celebration:

Rhodes made his WWE return at last year's WrestleMania 38 and feuded with Seth Rollins. At Hell in a Cell 2022, he suffered a pectoral injury, forcing him to sit on the sidelines for months.

Leading up to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE confirmed the former Intercontinental Champion's return. Rhodes entered the Rumble at #30 and went head-to-head with Gunther for a solid few minutes before eliminating him for the win.

Rhodes also crossed paths with his arch-rival Seth Rollins and other top stars during the Royal Rumble Match. He is now guaranteed a world title shot at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show.

The American Nightmare could potentially face Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

