Cody Rhodes eliminates the current champion to win the 2023 Royal Rumble on his return from injury

On the 35th edition of a jam-packed 30-men Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious to buy himself a ticket to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare eliminated the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Rhodes came to the ring as the number 30th entrant, and The Ring General entered at #1. He returned to the Royal Rumble following a recovery from torn pectoral at the 2022 Hell in a Cell.

As he entered the ring, Dominik Mysterio sneaked up on Rhodes and hit him with two vertical suplexes, but Cody countered and nailed him with Cross Rhodes only to throw him out of the ring.

Later, Rhodes and Seth Rollins teamed up against The Ring General. However, the former rivals went after each other. The 37-year-old nailed Logan Paul with a Cross Rhodes and eliminated him. Cody Rhodes and Gunther were the only two competitors left.

The American Nightmare tried to eliminate the Intercontinental Champion with a Disaster Kick, but the latter took him down with a nasty right hand.

The Intercontinental Champion delivered with a suplex, driving Cody into the mat. The American Nightmare had Gunther caught in the corner and hit his brother's signature move, a kick between the legs.

Finally, Cody Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes and eliminated Gunther, who broke Rey Mysterio's 62 mins traditional Royal Rumble record.

