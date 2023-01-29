Every superstar who returned in the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 matches

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is one of the most anticipated wrestling events this year, and for the right reasons. The Premium Live Event has featured a number of surprises in the past, and that's no different this year.

In unique fashion, the 30-man Rumble match opened this year's event at the Alamodome. The first superstar who returned to action was Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T at number 21.

Edge returned at number 24 and immediately targeted The Judgment Day, while fellow Hall of Famer and wife of The Rated R Superstar Beth Phoenix also returned to aid her husband against the aforementioned stable.

At number 29, social media sensation Logan Paul made a comeback after suffering an injury at Crown Jewel 2022 during his match against Roman Reigns. Entrant number 30 and Men's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes also returned after suffering a brutal injury in June last year.

For the Women's division, Natalya returned after months away at number 11. Number 18 was also a surprise entrant made by Piper Niven. Entrant number 20 featured the return of Chelsea Green.

WWE veteran Michelle McCool returned, and finally, number 30 was also the surprise return of Nia Jax. Still, the winner of the women's Rumble match was the first entrant Rhea Ripley.

Multiple records were broken at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The most recent Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was not only jam-packed with comebacks but also featured a number of record-breaking performances.

For the men's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match, Gunther broke Rey Mysterio's 17-year-long record. The veteran lasted 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 12 seconds for his 2006 Rumble performance, which he won. Meanwhile, Gunther lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 25 seconds this year. Despite this, The Ring General was the runner-up after Cody Rhodes eliminated him.

The women's division also saw two records broken. Entry number one and women's bout winner Rhea Ripley broke Bianca Belair's Royal Rumble record. The current RAW Women's Champion lasted 56 minutes and 52 seconds in the Royal Rumble 2021, while the first participant in the women's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match lasted 1 hour, 1 minute, and 3 seconds.

Another record that was broken in this year's women's match was from the returning Chelsea Green. Entry number 20 was the fastest woman to be eliminated in the women's rumble bout, which only lasted for 2-5 seconds because of The Eradicator.

What did you think of the recently concluded WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event? Share your thoughts below.

