Rhea Ripley and popular ex-Champion break major Royal Rumble record; fall short of Chris Benoit's old record

Rhea Ripley made history with an incredible winning performance at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. She became the sixth woman to win the Royal Rumble, joining the likes of Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey. In doing so, both she and Liv Morgan broke two major records - falling short of Chris Benoit's original record by 33 seconds.

Rhea Ripley entered at #1, while Liv Morgan entered at #2. Morgan had been pitching to start the match for a while now, and she got her wish - something that was deemed as stupid. For Ripley, the odds were even bigger as she was speared by Beth Phoenix earlier in the night.

However, Ripley persisted, with Asuka going third last while Liv Morgan was the runner-up of the match. Both Morgan and Ripley now hold the same record, but Ripley gets the spoils from the night.

Regardless, it was a courageous performance by the two. They beat Bianca Belair's record of 56 minutes and 52 seconds in the 2021 Rumble, which she won. Rhea Ripley also became the fourth superstar in WWE history to win the Rumble from the #1 spot - joining Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Edge in the elite list.

