Edge returns after 3 months at the Royal Rumble; gets eliminated in less than 2 minutes by top faction

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 29, 2023 07:48 AM IST
A short and stunning appearance for The Rated-R Superstar Edge
Fans were delighted as Edge made his return to the 2023 Royal Rumble. Given that he wasn't announced beforehand, it was a pleasant surprise, and he got the reaction of the night.

However, the two-time Royal Rumble winner's luck wasn't in the cards this time around. In the shortest Rumble performance of his career, Edge legitimately only lasted for under two minutes before getting eliminated. It shouldn't surprise you that The Judgment Day was directly involved in it - and it wasn't clean either.

.@EdgeRatedR IS BACK, and he has eliminated @FinnBalor and @ArcherOfInfamy! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/yLsN76OKqF

The Hall of Famer Edge eliminated Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio, who entered first among the three, outlasted them. As The Rated-R Superstar tried to take him out, Finn Balor and Damian Priest stopped him and eliminated him.

Given that it's a no-DQ match, the rules are certainly valid. The 11-time World Champion wasn't happy with how things played out, although Rhea Ripley attacked him from behind to make a statement.

She paid the price as well. Behind her was Beth Phoenix, who speared her.

The Gr-IT Couple!#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/qt1VbJY1Sj

After this, things quickly settled down around the entrance ramp as The Grit Couple was taken away. In all likelihood, it's going to lead to a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

