Edge returns after 3 months at the Royal Rumble; gets eliminated in less than 2 minutes by top faction

Fans were delighted as Edge made his return to the 2023 Royal Rumble. Given that he wasn't announced beforehand, it was a pleasant surprise, and he got the reaction of the night.

However, the two-time Royal Rumble winner's luck wasn't in the cards this time around. In the shortest Rumble performance of his career, Edge legitimately only lasted for under two minutes before getting eliminated. It shouldn't surprise you that The Judgment Day was directly involved in it - and it wasn't clean either.

The Hall of Famer Edge eliminated Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio, who entered first among the three, outlasted them. As The Rated-R Superstar tried to take him out, Finn Balor and Damian Priest stopped him and eliminated him.

Given that it's a no-DQ match, the rules are certainly valid. The 11-time World Champion wasn't happy with how things played out, although Rhea Ripley attacked him from behind to make a statement.

She paid the price as well. Behind her was Beth Phoenix, who speared her.

After this, things quickly settled down around the entrance ramp as The Grit Couple was taken away. In all likelihood, it's going to lead to a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

