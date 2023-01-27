28-year-old SmackDown star has been pitching to enter first in the Royal Rumble match

The #1 and #2 spots are undoubtedly the two most difficult positions to win the Royal Rumble from - only a select few superstars have been able to do the unthinkable. SmackDown star Liv Morgan made her intentions known about her pitch for the Rumble this year.

Liv Morgan holds the record for the shortest appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match, having lasted just eight seconds in 2019. However, her most recent Rumble performance was impressive, as she lasted for nearly 38 minutes in 2022.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Liv Morgan revealed that she has been pitching to enter the Rumble from the #1 spot:

"I am hoping and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come out first and make a statement - to not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing but just to leave a message to bring all 29 women on. At the end of the day, I'm still going to be the last one standing in that ring, and who knows what title I'd want to wrestle for." (1:44-2:11)

On the January 6th episode of SmackDown, Morgan teased entering at #1 but was mocked by the other women in the locker room, who felt it was the worst spot to start from.

Who is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023?

Fans are eager to see how things play out in the 2023 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. According to a new report, Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Men's Rumble match, while Rhea Ripley has been marked as the favorite to win the Women's match.

While Liv Morgan is unlikely to win the Rumble match from the #1 spot, it would benefit her to have a stellar performance, with the Iron Woman of the match always getting a spotlight on them despite not winning.

