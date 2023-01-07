28-year-old former champion teases being #1 entrant at the 2023 Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble event will feature the sixth Women's Rumble match. Liv Morgan will also look to join the elite list of Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey to secure a ticket to WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Morgan announced that she would enter the Women's Royal Rumble and also said that she wants to enter the event at the #1 spot and not the #30 spot.

This wasn't a confirmation that she was the first entrant, but if she ends up being #1 or even #2, don't be surprised. Rumors haven't suggested her being a favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, but she could take the "Iron Woman" spot of being the superstar to last the longest in the match.

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan does at the 2023 Rumble match and how far she goes. One thing is for sure - fans will be rooting for her more than anyone.

It will be a tough Rumble for her this year as there are several superstars she is likely to confront - including old rivals such as Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

How far will Liv Morgan go this year?

