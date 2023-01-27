WWE have reportedly decided on Royal Rumble winners

This Saturday WWE will hold its annual Royal Rumble premium live event as it begins its official road to WrestleMania. A new report has surfaced revealing that the company has known who they want to win the two Rumble matchups for quite some time.

The Royal Rumble is WWE's second-biggest show of the year, and fans from across the world will watch with anticipation to see who will earn the main event spot at WrestleMania 39. In the past, WWE had gone back-and-forth on who should win the marquee matchup, but that doesn't appear to be an issue this year.

According to Ringside News, WWE decided on the winner of the men's and women's Rumble matches several weeks ago. The report notes that the current favorites are Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, but there is no confirmation that those are the two handpicked for 2023.

Cody Rhodes has been the favorite to win the Rumble among many fans ever since he announced his intention to go after the WWE Championship last year. Unfortunately, Cody suffered a pec injury before Hell in a Cell 2022, but seems primed to dominate when he returns to the ring this Saturday.

WWE Superstars will be looking to make a big impact at the Royal Rumble

While WWE may have decided on the winners for the Rumble, that doesn't mean that talent won't be giving their all to make an impression. Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently reflected on his magical elimination of Brock Lesnar back at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley has also been preparing hard for the Rumble. In an interview with Byron Saxton, she stated that 2023 will be her year, and there are no "ifs, ands, or buts" about it.

