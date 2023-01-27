Video: Rhea Ripley prepares for the Royal Rumble with fellow WWE Superstar

With the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event happening on Saturday night, every superstar has their eyes set on winning the match and getting a chance to headline Wrestlemania 39.

Furthermore, WWE has released a video of Rhea Ripley helping train Dominik Mysterio so they can be the winners of their Royal Rumble matches.

Ripley is a fan favorite to win the Women's Rumble match, while Mysterio is one of the least favorites in the 30-men match.

During the video, Ripley and Mysterio take shots at Rey Mysterio for not helping Dominik prepare for a Royal Rumble match, with him being one of the most qualified wrestlers to help him learn how to fare well in this match.

What matches are also scheduled for the WWE 2023 Royal Rumble?

As of writing, there are only five matches currently on the Royal Rumble PLE card.

Bray Wyatt is finally making his return to the ring for the first televised match ever since his return, The Eater of Worlds faces LA Knight in a Pitch Black match where you can only win by pinfall or submission. Bianca Belair is set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Then we have both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winners getting a world championship match at Wrestlemania 39.

It seems like people have made their voices known about who they would like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match but are a little bit more divided for the men's side of things, with a few returning superstars leading the way.

There are still matches expected to be announced, such as Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville.

Do you see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio winning their respective Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

