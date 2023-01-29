Cody Rhodes suffers new injury at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he suffered a new injury at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

After several months of absence from the in-ring competition due to injury, Cody Rhodes finally returned a few hours ago to the Royal Rumble premium live event. The American Nightmare entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at number 30 and lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating Gunther for the win. He will now challenge the world champion at the main event of WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the Royal Rumble match, Rhodes revealed that he had suffered a new injury.

"Don't tell anyone, don't put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums. So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough and it's a beautiful moment," he said. [2:53 - 3:02]

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns went head-to-head against Kevin Owens in an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Although the Prizefighter was close to defeating The Tribal Chief on several occasions, Reigns successfully pinned Owens to retain his title.

After the match, The Bloodline ruthlessly attacked Owens. However, Sami Zayn surprisingly turned on The Tribal Chief and hit him with a chair before Jimmy Uso, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa took him down. Meanwhile, Jey Uso turned his back on his brother and cousin as he left the ring, seemingly refusing to join the attack on the former Honorary Uce.

While Reigns will now be dealing with problems within The Bloodline, he will also have to keep an eye on Cody Rhodes, who will also be coming for his title after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match.

