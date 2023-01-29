Cody Rhodes breaks silence after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes made a stellar return after seven months of absence and won the Men's Royal Rumble match in gruesome fashion by facing and eliminating Gunther in the end. After the match, he addressed the biggest win of his career.

Last year, The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins on three separate occasions after his return to the company. However, he got severely injured by the time he wrapped up his trilogy with The Visionary.

After seven months of absence from the in-ring competition, Rhodes made a grand return to the company and entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at Number 30 and won. Here's what he said to WWE on FOX officials:

"It doesn't just feels good, it feels surreal. I wasn't working here a year ago. My god, it feels surreal. I don't know how we got here. You know, there were things in my career that lined up perfectly, and I don't know how we got here." (From 4:20 to 4:50)

The American Nightmare is ready to head to WrestleMania 39, where he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

