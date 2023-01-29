Cody Rhodes outlasted 29 other men to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match at the eponymous Premium Live Event. He is now guaranteed a world title shot at WrestleMania 39.
The American Nightmare suffered an injury prior to Hell in a Cell in June that kept him out of action for the remainder of the year. He was the 30th entrant in the Rumble match, which included major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The former AEW TNT Champion won the match after last eliminating Gunther.
The majority of the wrestling community were thrilled with the result of the match, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cody Rhodes' victory.
Cody Rhodes revealed that he came back to WWE to win the world title. As the Royal Rumble winner, he is now set to face Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Nobody has been able to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and it'll be interesting to see whether The American Nightmare will become the first person to do so.
