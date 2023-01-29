Cody Rhodes outlasted 29 other men to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match at the eponymous Premium Live Event. He is now guaranteed a world title shot at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare suffered an injury prior to Hell in a Cell in June that kept him out of action for the remainder of the year. He was the 30th entrant in the Rumble match, which included major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The former AEW TNT Champion won the match after last eliminating Gunther.

The majority of the wrestling community were thrilled with the result of the match, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cody Rhodes' victory.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry Dusty is so proud. Wow, Cody. Yes. Dusty is so proud. Wow, Cody. Yes. 🐐

Julian Weeks @JulianWks HE DID IT!!!!!!!! CODY RHODES IS THE ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER!! HE DID IT!!!!!!!! CODY RHODES IS THE ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER!!

THE™ Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye



You rule, Cody. Thank you! Nothing but love for Cody Rhodes. He got that 30 spot and proved everyone that he could still go there. Always proving everyone wrong.You rule, Cody. Thank you! #RoyalRumble Nothing but love for Cody Rhodes. He got that 30 spot and proved everyone that he could still go there. Always proving everyone wrong. You rule, Cody. Thank you! #RoyalRumble

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Cody Rhodes has won the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes VS Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Title is ON for the main event of Wrestlemania.



"I AM MY KINGDOM" Cody Rhodes has won the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes VS Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Title is ON for the main event of Wrestlemania."I AM MY KINGDOM"

Breakkerrific. 🏳️‍🌈 @Breakkerrific



Don’t let this dishearten you.



#RoyalRumble I know it’s not Sami, but Cody is still a great winner.Don’t let this dishearten you. I know it’s not Sami, but Cody is still a great winner. Don’t let this dishearten you. #RoyalRumble

Sean Slate @slate_s42



Just listen to the crowd. Cody was the most beloved star in the match. On top of that, Gunther is the future. Predictable isn’t a bad thing in wrestling at certain moments. This is one of those.Just listen to the crowd. Cody was the most beloved star in the match. On top of that, Gunther is the future. #RoyalRumble Predictable isn’t a bad thing in wrestling at certain moments. This is one of those.Just listen to the crowd. Cody was the most beloved star in the match. On top of that, Gunther is the future. #RoyalRumble

pau @316REIGNS so happy for cody but seth did not deserve to go out that way that was RIDICULOUS so happy for cody but seth did not deserve to go out that way that was RIDICULOUS

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman Cody came in at 30 and his victory still feels earned because Gunther was portrayed like the most unstoppable force in the planet. His efforts here should not be discounted, he’s unreal. The final 2 is the best in Rumble history. Cody came in at 30 and his victory still feels earned because Gunther was portrayed like the most unstoppable force in the planet. His efforts here should not be discounted, he’s unreal. The final 2 is the best in Rumble history.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is gonna be some story to be told can't wait #RoyalRumble Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is gonna be some story to be told can't wait #RoyalRumble https://t.co/W40Pnvnb3X

Cody Rhodes revealed that he came back to WWE to win the world title. As the Royal Rumble winner, he is now set to face Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Nobody has been able to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and it'll be interesting to see whether The American Nightmare will become the first person to do so.

