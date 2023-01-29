"I can't say I'm better" - Cody Rhodes acknowledges WWE's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as the best in the world 

Cody Rhodes recently acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the best in the world.

After nearly seven months of absence, Rhodes returned to in-ring action last night at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The American Nightmare entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 30 and lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating the Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the bout. He will now face the world champion in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the Royal Rumble match, Rhodes stated that Reigns is the best wrestler in the world.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," he said. [1:00 - 1:08]

What did Cody Rhodes say after winning the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match?

Last April, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company after several years of absence. However, he suffered a legit injury nearly two months later that sidelined him for about seven months. Nevertheless, The American Nightmare made a successful return last night when he won the Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with WWE on FOX, Rhodes opened up about his feelings after his Royal Rumble win.

"It doesn't just feels good, it feels surreal. I wasn't working here a year ago. My god, it feels surreal. I don't know how we got here. You know, there were things in my career that lined up perfectly, and I don't know how we got here." [4:20 - 4:50]

