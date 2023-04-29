Drew McIntyre received the loudest cheer when he was moments away from beating Roman Reigns in his home country at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. However, fate had other things planned for The Chosen One, as Solo Sikoa made his debut and cost him the titles.

The Scottish Warrior spent the rest of the year teaming up with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch to take down The Bloodline. Unfortunately, they were unable to work together and went their separate ways as the two long-time friends teamed up before going up against each other.

After bickering with Sheamus and losing to Gunther at WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre was taken off television. There were reports that said he was injured and working on a new deal with the company.

Last night, Drew McIntyre was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the third round along with The Miz. McIntyre's return to the Red brand should be as a monstrous heel where he begins his feud with his former partner 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Why should Drew McIntyre feud with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

In 2010, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes formed an alliance and worked together as a tag team. The duo were quite successful as they won the WWE Tag Team Championships. However, the rising stars ended up losing their titles to The Nexus before going their separate ways.

It's been over a decade, and the two stars have become some of the biggest names in the industry. During the Thunderdome Era, The Scottish Warrior began his run as a face where he held the WWE Championship on the Red brand for over 300 days.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is still on the hunt to finish his story. It would be best for McIntyre to turn heel for the first time in over four years to go after a familiar face. Drew's run as a good guy is nearing its end, and going back to his roots as a heel would work in his favor.

Moreover, some of Drew's best work was as a heel, and RAW needs a dominating force to go after Cody Rhodes. A feud between The Scottish Psychopath and The American Nightmare could help both stars rebuild their credibility after their losses to Roman Reigns.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comment section below.

