What T-shirt was Brock Lesnar wearing on WWE RAW?

Brock Lesnar’s WWE status was finally revealed tonight. The Beast wasn’t drafted to either RAW or SmackDown and will remain a free agent after the Backlash Premium live Event. He also appeared on the red brand to confront his Backlash opponent, Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar wore a unique outfit to WWE RAW tonight. The 45-year-old superstar wore a customized t-shirt with the words "Country A** Kickin'" beneath a giant overcoat in the latest edition of the red brand.

He wore the same outfit during his previous appearance on WWE RAW. It appears that The Beast has ditched his cowboy jeans and boots for a new look. Having said that, he hasn’t stopped referring to himself as the cowboy.

Brock Lesnar’s promo on WWE RAW tonight was cut short by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare attacked his Backlash opponent from behind. Cody delivered a huge right hand to Lesnar and kicked his cowboy hat out of the ring.

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner tried to get his hands on Lesnar, but security got in the way. A close shot from WWE cameras showed a small cut on Lesnar’s nose. The two men will meet each other this Saturday in Puerto Rico.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been drafted in years

The Beast famously joined SmackDown during his rookie year in WWE. Lesnar defeated The Rock for the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002.

The 25-year-old and Paul Heyman were brought to SmackDown by the then-on-screen general manager Stephanie McMahon.

As seen on WWE RAW this week, Lesnar was announced as a free agent by Triple H. Hence, The Beast is among the superstars free to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book Lesnar after Backlash.

