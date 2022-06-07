"They didn’t mail it in" - WWE Star on Cody Rhodes' Hell In a Cell performance 

WWE commentator Pat McAfee has given his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' recent outing at Hell In a Cell this past weekend.

The American Nightmare dispatched Rollins at both WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes looked to put the final nail in the coffin in their personal animosity towards each other this past Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

However, just days before the match, Rhodes suffered a partial tear on his right pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, the former AEW star laced up his boots and went to war with Seth Rollins.

One person who had plenty of admiration for Cody was Pat McAfee, who, on the Pat McAfee show, praised Rhodes for stepping into the ring.

"Cody Rhodes went in there…a lot of people thought it was makeup, that’s what your body does when you tear your s**t. Early, it looked like he was in a s**t ton of pain. But he clicked into some of ‘I don’t give up f**k’ because unless they shot that thing up with everything you can shoot up with, which would hurt so bad, just the shooting up of it, a full Hell in a Cell match. They didn’t mail it in either. This s**t was a full match." H/T EWrestling News

While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI

Despite his horrific-looking injury, Cody Rhodes was able to battle through the pain as he picked up his third victory over Rollins at Hell In A Cell.

Seth Rollins does not seem to be done with Cody Rhodes

After both The Visionary and The American Nightmare seemed to have finally settled their differences this weekend, Rollins still needed to have the last laugh.

With Cody still tending to his torn pectoral as well as saying his thanks to the WWE Universe on RAW, Seth Rollins would blindside Rhodes at the top of the stage.

Despite Cody having gone 3-0 against Rollins, it seems that the former Universal Champion is far from done with The American Nightmare.

