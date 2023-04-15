Another WWE star could beat Roman Reigns and become world champion before Cody Rhodes, according to Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes another WWE Superstar will become the Undisputed Champion before Cody Rhodes.

Since his return to the Stamford-based company last year, The American Nightmare has expressed his desire to win the WWE Championship. Earlier this year, he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' title. The 37-year-old squared off against The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

The following night on RAW, Rhodes demanded a rematch. Nevertheless, Reigns refused. The American Nightmare later got attacked by Brock Lesnar, seemingly starting a new feud.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he believes another superstar might win the world title before Rhodes.

"I think now after looking at it, I think it might go a completely different direction and another person wins the title before Cody. So actually Roman Reigns retires without Cody Rhodes ever beating him, which really sets something up for two years down the line," he said. [2:54 to 3:13]

Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE Backlash

After Brock Lesnar brutally attacked him on RAW after 'Mania, Cody Rhodes appeared on the red brand last Monday to challenge The Beast Incarnate to a match at Backlash.

Speaking on After the Bell, WWE announcer Corey Graves disclosed that he believes it was not a wise decision from The American Nightmare to challenge Lesnar:

"Unfortunately for Cody, his detour may lead him down to the midst of the Grand Canyon. You don't challenge The Beast under any circumstances. Not a wise decision. There's always gonna be comparisons, forever. One thing Dusty never did was battle Brock Lesnar. That's a different tier of superstar and Cody's gunning for The Beast, which is nuts and I cannot stress that enough. It's gonna be fun to watch for all of us, but Cody probably, not so much," he said.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Cody vs Lesnar is taking place at Backlash as a promotional deal for Puerto Rico and the entire show will be a promotion for the country with more high profile matches expected to be announced. (PWInsider) Cody vs Lesnar is taking place at Backlash as a promotional deal for Puerto Rico and the entire show will be a promotion for the country with more high profile matches expected to be announced. (PWInsider) https://t.co/UnEc9YuoWA

