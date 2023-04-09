37-year-old RAW star will dethrone Roman Reigns and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, according to DDP

Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes Cody Rhodes would eventually become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last week at WrestleMania 39. Despite his efforts, the 37-year-old came up short after interference from Reigns' Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, DDP addressed Rhodes' defeat, stating that The American Nightmare will eventually become the world champion.

"Eventually, it's gonna happen. And it's because, now the fans, I mean, one of the things that happen in wrestling where, you know, sometimes the person will get pushed to the people. Now, they're pushing - the people - because they want to see it. You know, though, it's gonna take time. Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time. I mean, he really is. And on top of being one of the most handsome guys alive. He's got it all, the look, the size, the Bloodline, the whole thing is so strong." [1:02 - 1:33]

DDP also praised Rhodes, claiming his promo skills are as good as his father's.

"Just being able to go, coming through that, tear your Pec, come back in three months early, and go out there and have that match out there. And his interviewing skills are as good as Dusty's. They're completely different but they're as good as The Dream was about putting a**es in the seats and getting people to believe in him. He just started to hit the apex and he's gonna keep going." [1:34 - 2:05]

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

After his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was scheduled to team up with Brock Lesnar against The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match in the main event of last week's RAW. However, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked and destroyed The American Nightmare before the bout started.

A few hours ago, Rhodes took to social media to announce that he would address his future in WWE tomorrow on RAW.

"Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday, I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me."

