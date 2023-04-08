Cody Rhodes breaks silence regarding his WWE future following WrestleMania weekend

Cody Rhodes received his biggest opportunity in WWE when he went up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night Two for the titles. However, The American Nightmare was not able to finish his story yet. Today, Rhodes revealed that he will address his future on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to the company to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and secure a spot at the Grandest Stage of Them All. After losing to Roman Reigns, Rhodes was taken out by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Fans were heartbroken after Rhodes was unable to win and later got slayed by The Beast Incarnate. Today, The American Nightmare broke silence regarding his future following the events of WrestleMania 39 and RAW. Check it out:

"A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night."

Rhodes added that he will address what's next for him in WWE on Monday Night RAW.

"Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me."

It is possible that The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate will go one-on-one in the near future before Rhodes makes his way back to the top.

WWE COO Triple H reveals why Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe was extremely disappointed after Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Showcase of The Immortals due to interference from The Bloodline.

Triple H later addressed the media during a press conference regarding the results of the night. Speaking at WWE's press conference, Hunter revealed why The American Nightmare lost to The Tribal Chief. Check it out:

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes."

It is an interesting take on Rhodes' story to get to the top as he could possibly go up against Brock Lesnar.

